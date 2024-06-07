Nail bar owner in Poulton-le-Fylde issued with penalty after illegal workers found in premises
Officers visited a number of nail bars in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Poulton during an exploitation operation.
Here's what happened:
- A store owner in Poulton was given a referral notice for a civil penalty by Immigration officers due to finding illegal workers in their premises.
- Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service will conduct a follow up visit with Wyre Borough Council to discuss fire safety concerns with a landlord at one of the premises visited.
- Safety notices were also served at another store and HMRC will be conducting further enquiries regarding offences relating to minimum wage.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operations like these allow us to ensure that local businesses are staffed appropriately and safely.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.