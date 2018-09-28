MURDER TRIAL: Fiancee tells how she tried to revive Simon Marx in hotel room

The grieving fiancee of a dad alleged to have been murdered in a pub brawl has spoken of their harrowing final hours together.

It is claimed Simon Marx, 42, suffered a fatal brain injury following a violent attack at the Newton Arms in Normoss, Blackpool.

Steven Christopher Lane, 29, of Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, Preston, and David Easter, 54, of Heron Way, Blackpool, deny his murder and are on trial at Preston Crown Court.

Lane also denies causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Marx's friend, Rick Alston, by glassing him.

The words of Mr Marx's partner, Louise Darnborough, who found him dead in their hotel room, were read to jurors from her statement.

She described how the HGV driver had been sick and sweating shortly after they arrived at their resort hotel in Turkey, around 30 hours after the alleged attack.

The couple had met around 2003 through her friend - Mr Marx's sister - and they began a relationship in 2012 after he had separated from his wife, Katie.

They lived together in Garstang, before moving in with her parents as they renovated a house she had bought as a 'project'.

She said: "Simon worked as a HGV driver and had always worked hard, and at the same time he always liked to socialise with friends.

"I got home around 6pm and Simon was already home and getting showered to go out with his friends. I was slightly annoyed as he'd left the iron on and wanted me to iron his clothes and had already made arrangements for me to get them from their address before dropping them off.

She said she had not heard from him all night and fell asleep at 11pm. She woke at 7am and made several calls to him before getting a reply.

During his messages he told her his friend Rick had been glassed and that he had stayed with him. She went to drop his key off at the barber where he was having his hair cut.

She said: " Whilst at the barbers I saw Simon had blood on his T-shirt, on his collar and down his shirt. I did not discuss the blood as I was in a rush to get ready for going on holiday. I noticed he looked rough, his hair was a mess and he looked tired. The barber also commented on way he looked.

She described him falling asleep several times on the way to, and in, the airport, and was "acting a bit sluggish" as they walked to check in.

He appeared all right during the flight, but declined after they arrived at the hotel at around 3am on October 8.

She said: " The porter came and asked if he was OK and I said no, I was going to get the doctor in the morning. Suddenly Simon said he was going to be sick. He was sick by the main room door all over the floor.

"I was wiping Simon with a towel all over his body he was sweating that much."

He was sick several more times before she placed him on his side in bed and they went to sleep.

She added: " I was awoken by the sound of a heavy gasp. I got out of bed and saw he had been sick on the pillow. I tried to shake him by pushing his shoulder but got no response - I knew there was something wrong."

She described frantically slapping him and trying to give him a breath before calling the reception for the doctor and opening their door and screaming for help.

Another hotel resident took Miss Darnborough to their room, but around 45 minutes later the hotel manager came to inform her he had passed away, the court was told.

