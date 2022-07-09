Three teenagers from Preston and one from Blackpool have been arrested in connection with the man’s death.

Police were called around 6.25pm to Raikes Road yesterday (Friday, July 8) after a report of an assault.

Emergency services attended the scene where a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds to the chest.

A murder probe has been launched after a man's death in Preston

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Preston Hospital but sadly later died.

An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing.

Two boys, aged 16, and an 18-year-old woman, all from Preston, as well as an 18-year-old man from Blackpool, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Simon Challenger, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are absolutely tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“While we have made a number of arrests, it is absolutely vital we speak to all witnesses.

“We believe the attack took place in the street and was seen by a number of people.

"While we have spoken to some individuals, I would encourage anyone with information, who have yet to speak to our officers, to come forward.

“It is crucial we piece together what has happened.

“Patrols have been increased in the area and our investigation is very much ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1135 of July 8.