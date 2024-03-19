Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mother of jailed rapist Kieran Larbey spent more than two hours in the same cell block as her son after causing uproar at his sentencing hearing.

A judge at Preston Crown Court ordered Michelle Larbey to be detained in custody for an angry outburst when the 22-year-old sex offender was jailed for 19 years.

Mrs Larbey stormed out screaming obscenities and pointing at two of Larbey’s three victims in the corner of the courtroom, calling them liars.

At judge at Preston Crown Court ordered Michelle Larbey to be detained in custody for an angry outburst when her son was jailed

Judge Darren Preston ordered security staff to bring her back into court before sending her to the cells while he considered if her actions amounted to contempt of court.

Earlier he had warned her and other members of the family to “behave” in the public gallery, claiming some were staring at the young women as the prosecution outlined the case against her son.

“If there is any shaking of the head or staring at witnesses they will find themselves in the cells,” he said.

But after he handed down the 19-year prison sentence, Mrs Larbey jumped up, shouted to her son that she loved him and then launched a tirade of abuse at the two victims as she ran out.

Judge Preston demanded that she should be brought back and, after a short wait, she was led back into the courtroom in floods of tears.

She was put in the dock, which had only just been vacated by her son. The judge told her: “You were warned to behave yourself. Your abuse of those victims of crime, because that’s what they are, perhaps explains why he has turned out the way he has.”

He said Kieran Larbey had a “complete and abject disrespect for women and the court’s process.”

And he added: “I am going to consider whether you have committed contempt of court and send you to prison.”

He said he couldn’t do that without her having legal representation and so ordered her to be held in custody while that could be arranged.

“In the meantime I want you to think about what you have done – and you will do so in custody.”

Almost two-and-a-half hours later she was back in front of Judge Preston to explain her conduct, assisted by the same barrister who had represented her son.

Mr Richard English told the judge: “She is desperately sorry for what happened.

“She tells me she hasn’t slept at all last night, she was very anxious about her son.

“Looking across and seeing one of the victims she thought that by her facial expression she had expressed a smug expression and she lost her temper.”

Judge Preston said: “She had already been warned. She was shaking her head when she heard something (in evidence) that she didn’t like.”

Mrs Larbey addressed the judge saying: “I didn’t realise they were victims. My emotion was high. There is no excuse for it. I’m so sorry.”