Mum-of-six sharing Blackpool flat with ex-boyfriend and current partner admits to breaking TV during argument

A mum admitted to breaking a TV during an argument at a flat she shared with her ex-boyfriend and current partner in Blackpool
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:45 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 18:45 BST

Rebecca Maher-Henry broke a TV after a row developed at a flat in Lindbeck Court on Friday (August 11).

The 29-year-old shared the flat with her former partner and current boyfriend, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

She was arrested and later admitted causing criminal damage.

Maher-Henry was subsequently given a one year conditional discharge.