A mum admitted to breaking a TV during an argument at a flat she shared with her ex-boyfriend and current partner in Blackpool
Rebecca Maher-Henry broke a TV after a row developed at a flat in Lindbeck Court on Friday (August 11).
The 29-year-old shared the flat with her former partner and current boyfriend, Blackpool Magistrates heard.
She was arrested and later admitted causing criminal damage.
Maher-Henry was subsequently given a one year conditional discharge.