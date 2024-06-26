Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A terrified schoolgirl was hounded by a mob of children who surrounded her as she was beaten by a bully on her way home from school.

Some of the children filmed the savage attack close to Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre in Bispham Road around 3.30pm yesterday, with the video circulated on social media.

The incident involved around 30 teenagers who reportedly formed a circle around the frightened child after she tried to escape, as another girl pummeled her to the ground.

She was rescued by a member of the public who witnessed the assault and ordered the youths - reportedly wearing Montgomery Academy uniforms - to leave the girl alone. They backed off and the girl was able to get away and make her way home.

The schoolgirl was attacked close to Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre in Bispham Road around 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 25 | Google

Her mum, posting on Facebook, said she was ‘absolutely livid’ and would be reporting the incident to the school.

She said she was ‘disgusted’ and ‘fuming’ after her daughter came running home with a ‘big lump on her head’.

A number of people who witnessed the incident commented on the Facebook post saying they were ‘shocked’ by the bullies’ behaviour.

Montgomery Academy and Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

School awarded first anti-bullying award

In 2021, the secondary school became the first in the resort to be awarded a silver charter mark in a campaign led by youngsters to tackle bullying in schools.

Deputy headteacher Amanda Morton and Amanda Eaglestone from Resilience Revolution with Montgomery Academy pupils. Picture: Dan Martino/JPI Media | Dan Martino/National World

The school in All Hallow’s Road was approached by National Lottery-funded programme Resilience Revolution in 2019 to pilot its #BlackpoolBeatingBullying campaign, which was created by young people who voted on the top issues they felt needed to be tackled in Blackpool.

