Blackpool police raids in Gorton Street see three arrested for drugs offences

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Oct 2024, 13:39 GMT
A number of arrests were made after police raided homes in Blackpool this morning.

Police vans and the dog unit descended on Gorton Street at around 8.30am, with officers carrying out warrants at two addresses.

Footage shared by Brunswick PACT shows a large police presence on the street and police dogs searching a property.

Police at the scene in Gorton Street, Blackpool on Friday morning (October 18). Credit: Brunswick PACTPolice at the scene in Gorton Street, Blackpool on Friday morning (October 18). Credit: Brunswick PACT
Police at the scene in Gorton Street, Blackpool on Friday morning (October 18). Credit: Brunswick PACT | Brunswick PACT

The police searches were the result of information provided by the community and are understood to be related to suspected drugs offences.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

More to follow...

