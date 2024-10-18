Blackpool police raids in Gorton Street see three arrested for drugs offences
Police vans and the dog unit descended on Gorton Street at around 8.30am, with officers carrying out warrants at two addresses.
Footage shared by Brunswick PACT shows a large police presence on the street and police dogs searching a property.
The police searches were the result of information provided by the community and are understood to be related to suspected drugs offences.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.
More to follow...