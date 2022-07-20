An impatient motorist driving on the pavement, a driver undertaking a cyclist and a near miss collision with a van travelling on the wrong side of the road while overtaking a vehicle.

These are just a few examples of dangerous driving captured on dashcam which featured in a video montage released by Lancashire Police.

The force continues to tackle anti-social driving offences through Operation Snap – a secure online portal where the public can upload footage of suspected traffic offences.

Since its launch towards the end of 2021, more than 1,400 submissions have been made by road users across the county.

Using that footage, Lancashire Police have been able to take positive action in 58 per cent of cases.

Supt Mark Morley of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Division, said: “This is an innovative approach to keeping our roads safe.

Dangerous drivers on Lancashire’s roads have been targeted by police after thousands of dashcam videos were submitted by motorists (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Lancashire Police have worked very hard to set up Operation Snap to allow people to report offences of anti-social driving.

“There is new and more widely used dashcam technology available which can be used to support, educate and in some cases prosecute people who commit offences on our roads.

“This is utilising the eyes and ears of the public and we have seen a significant increase in reports from the public via Operation Snap.

“We appeal to everybody to drive safely and be considerate to other road users.”

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner said he was “really pleased to see the successful rollout of Operation Snap”.

“It shows the public want to see those driving at high speeds, anti-socially or carelessly with no regard for others stopped and challenged,” he added.

“As I continue to support Lancashire Constabulary in delivering strong, proactive policing that targets dangerous drivers and delivering my Police and Crime Plan, my Deputy Andy Pratt MBE, now Chair of the Road Safety Partnership, is bringing together partners to make sure we work together and share best practice. It's only by doing so that we will ultimately make our roads safer and save lives.”