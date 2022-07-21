Police were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car in Park Road at around 1.20pm on Thursday (July 21).
The motorcyclist – who eyewitness said ran a red light – fled the scene following the collision, leaving his bike behind.
A police pursuit reportedly followed, with the offender allegedly chased on foot towards Jeffrey Square.
“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.