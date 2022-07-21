Police were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car in Park Road at around 1.20pm on Thursday (July 21).

The motorcyclist – who eyewitness said ran a red light – fled the scene following the collision, leaving his bike behind.

A police pursuit reportedly followed, with the offender allegedly chased on foot towards Jeffrey Square.

A motorcyclist fled after hitting a taxi in Park Road, Blackpool (Credit: Mark Eastham Photography)

“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0704 of July 21.

