Motorcyclist sought by Lancashire Police after hit-and-run crash in Blackpool

A motorcyclist fled after hitting a taxi in Blackpool, prompting a police investigation.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 5:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 5:04 pm

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car in Park Road at around 1.20pm on Thursday (July 21).

The motorcyclist – who eyewitness said ran a red light – fled the scene following the collision, leaving his bike behind.

A police pursuit reportedly followed, with the offender allegedly chased on foot towards Jeffrey Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A motorcyclist fled after hitting a taxi in Park Road, Blackpool (Credit: Mark Eastham Photography)

Read More

Read More
Security guard attacked with hammer during cash-in-transit robbery outside Co-op...

“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0704 of July 21.

A police pursuit reportedly followed, with the offender allegedly chased on foot (Credit: Mark Eastham Photography)
Lancashire Police said an investigation was underway and enquiries were ongoing (Credit: Mark Eastham Photography)