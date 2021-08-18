Motorcyclist has 'unknown liquid' thrown in face during attempted robbery in Blackpool

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was riding along Talbot Road when he was hit by an "unknown liquid substance" at around 2.35pm on Sunday, July 25.

When he got off his motorcycle in Abingdon Street, a man threw liquid at him a second time before demanding he step away from the bike.

The offender then fled the scene empty-handed.

Detectives said the substance was "potentially a type of acid" and the victim "suffered irritation to his face".

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Mike Schouteten, from Blackpool Police, said: "I must stress that we have not been able to recover the bottle that contained the liquid so can’t say for sure what it was.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following an attempted robbery in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"That said, we do know that the victim suffered some skin irritation to his face and was lucky not to have had his motorcycle taken.

"If you think you know who the man in the picture is, or you know anything about this incident, please get in touch."

A 29-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from Blackpool were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of robbery but were bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident reference number 1044 of July 25.

You can also report it online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.