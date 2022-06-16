Police said they have seen an increase of motorbikes, mopeds, scrambler bikes and quad bikes causing problems such as noise issues, damaging land and and being a danger to other road users and pedestrians.

Operation Propulsion will run in conjunction with several partners across Lancashire and will see an increased amount of officers patrolling problem areas.

This includes housing estates, private land, industrial areas and cycle tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched a new operation in a bit to tackle motor-nuisance related incidents (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Chief Insp Mark Douglas said: “This operation is about taking action to address the concerns of Lancashire’s residents and making our communities safer for everyone.

“Riders engaging in this sort of behaviour pose a danger to other road users, pedestrians and themselves.

"As a force we are cracking down on these issues, removing illegal and nuisance bikes off the streets and bringing those responsible for these criminal offences to court.”

Officers will utilise a range of powers to seize any vehicles they deem is being used illegally and causing anti-social behaviour.

People were urged to check when purchasing these types of vehicles that they are not stolen.

They must also have public liability insurance and if they are seized the removal and storage of their vehicles will have to be paid for by the owner.

“We are urging anyone who has seen or been affected by motor nuisance anti-social behaviour to report any incidents to us,” Chief Insp Mark Douglas added.

“[This will] help create a better picture of the areas these problems are located and who the repeat offenders are.”

To report any motor nuisance issues or anti-social activity visit lancashire.police.uk/report online or call 101.

Noise issues caused by nuisance bikes can be reported directly to the council, who can take action under the Environmental Protection Act.