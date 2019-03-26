Missing woman from Yorkshire found in Blackpool thanks to response to appeal

A missing 22-year-old woman from West Yorkshire who was believed to have travelled to Blackpool before her sudden disappearance has been found in the resort.

Lancashire Police appealed for information about Grace Parker, 22, from West Yorkshire, who was last seen around 5pm yesterday (Monday, March 25) in the Huddersfield area.

This afternoon a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Missing Grace Parker, 22, from West Yorkshire, has been found safe and well in Blackpool this afternoon. Thanks to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal. It is as a result of your responses that we were able to find her."

Police were concerned for her welfare urged anyone with information about her to come forward.

PC Richard Bradford, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen Grace or a woman matching her description to contact police.

“Grace’s disappearance is concerning and we want to find her as soon as possible.

“We believe she has travelled to the Blackpool area. If you know where she is, please get in touch.”