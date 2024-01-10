News you can trust since 1873
Missing man with links to Blackpool wanted for assault, harassment and stalking

A missing man with links to Blackpool is wanted for a number of offences including assault and harassment.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT
Barry Nelson, who also goes by the name 'Scouse', is wanted for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, harassment and stalking.

The 53-year-old is also missing from home.

Nelson is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build.

Barry Nelson is wanted for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, harassment and stalking (Credit: Lancashire Police)Barry Nelson is wanted for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, harassment and stalking (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has a number of tattoos on his hands and arms, including the names Baz and Barry on his arm.

He has links to Fleetwood and Blackpool.

Police urged the public not to approach Nelson, but to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101.

