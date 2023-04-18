Missing man last seen over three weeks ago has links to Fleetwood
Concern is growing for a missing man who has links to Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST
Arron was last seen on Copley Street in Shaw at around 5am on Wednesday (March 22).
He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder length brown and purple hair this is often worn in a bun.
He also has a light brown beard.
Arron was wearing a black hooded top, red and white chequered shirt, grey skinny jeans and black trainers.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Arron and want to make sure he is safe and well,” a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 1777 of 12/4/23.