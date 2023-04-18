Arron was last seen on Copley Street in Shaw at around 5am on Wednesday (March 22).

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder length brown and purple hair this is often worn in a bun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has a light brown beard.

Arron has links to the Fleetwood area of Lancashire (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Arron was wearing a black hooded top, red and white chequered shirt, grey skinny jeans and black trainers.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Arron and want to make sure he is safe and well,” a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad