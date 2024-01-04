Missing Blackpool man David Butterworth found safe after escaping from The Habour mental health hospital
The 60-year-old had been missing for two weeks after escaping from a mental health unit in Blackpool.
A 60-year-old mental health patient who was missing for two weeks after escaping from The Harbour in Preston New Road has been found 'safe and well'.
David Butterworth was receiving treatment on The Harbour's acute mental health ward but climbed over a garden wall at the facility on Wednesday, December 20.
He remained missing for two weeks and was the subject of several Lancashire Police appeals, with the force growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
David was found 'safe and well' on Wednesday evening (December 3), Lancashire Police confirmed.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Over the last few days we’ve been asking for the public's help to find David, 60, who was missing from Blackpool.
"We're pleased to update you that David has been found safe and well today (Wednesday, December 3).
"Thanks ever so much to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal, it is much appreciated."