Missing girl last seen near Blackpool Tower found by Lancashire Police following public appeal

A missing 14-year-old girl was found by police after going missing in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:39 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:19 pm

Jaeda Leach was reported missing after she was last seen near Blackpool Tower at around midday on Sunday (August 21).

Police said they were “growing worried” about the 14-year-old and launched an urgent appeal to find her.

At around 3.10pm on Monday (August 22), officers confirmed Jaeda had been found “safe and well in the resort”.

“Thanks to everyone who helped by sharing our appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

