Missing Fleetwood man found dead in Morecambe

Have your say

Police looking for a missing Fleetwood man have found a body.

Anthony Penny, 44, was last seen on Monday November 5 in the Pharos Street area of Fleetwood.

Following extensive searches, a man’s body was found on land in Lancaster Road in Morecambe on Sunday (November11) .

The body has been indentified as Anthony Penny.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Anthony’s family and friends at this extremely sad and difficult time.

"We would like to thank everyone who has helped to look for Anthony, or shared our appeals."

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.