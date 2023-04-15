News you can trust since 1873
Missing boy, 15, last seen two weeks ago believed to be in Lancashire

Police are extremely worried about a missing 15-year-old boy who is believed to be in Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST

Abduil El-Sharifi has been missing from his home in Middlesbrough since April 1.

Police now believe the 15-year-old may have travelled to Lancashire.

Officers on Saturday (April 15) launched a public appeal for information and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Abduil El-Sharifi, who has been missing since April 1, is believed to be in LancashireAbduil El-Sharifi, who has been missing since April 1, is believed to be in Lancashire
“We are extremely worried about him and are asking anybody who has seen him or who has information about where he might be to contact us straight away,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Abduil is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of slight build, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black trainers, black tracksuit bottoms and a black and grey Berghaus hooded waterproof jacket

He has links to Burnley, Accrington, Blackpool and Manchester.

Anyone with information about Abduil’s whereabouts should call 01282 472123 or 101, quoting log number 410 of April 2.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.