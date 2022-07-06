Missing boy, 12, last seen in Blackpool area found ‘safe and well’ as 50-year-old man arrested

A boy who went missing in the Blackpool area was found “safe and well” following a public appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 5:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:39 pm

Dean Renshaw went missing after he was last spotted at the Claremont Hotel on the Promenade on Monday, July 4.

Police said they were “really concerned” about the 12-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal to find him on Wednesday, July 6.

At around 8.40pm the same day, officers confirmed Dean had been found.

A 50-year-old that was believed to be with Dean was also arrested, police confirmed.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday evening.

A boy who went missing in the Blackpool area was found “safe and well”