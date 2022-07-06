Missing boy, 12, last seen in Blackpool area found ‘safe and well’ as 50-year-old man arrested

Dean Renshaw went missing after he was last spotted at the Claremont Hotel on the Promenade on Monday, July 4.
Police said they were “really concerned” about the 12-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal to find him on Wednesday, July 6.
At around 8.40pm the same day, officers confirmed Dean had been found.
A 50-year-old that was believed to be with Dean was also arrested, police confirmed.