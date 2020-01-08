Missing Blackpool schoolgirl returned to family after disappearing for 48 hours

A 12-year-old schoolgirl from Blackpool has been found safe after going missing for 48 hours.

Lancashire Police said it had been growing "increasingly concerned for her welfare" after she disappeared from home in Blackpool on Monday (January 6).

Reah Hall, 12, had been missing from home in Blackpool since Monday (January 6). Pic: Lancashire Police

Yesterday, the force made an urgent appeal to help find Reah, who had last been seen in the Devonshire Road area on Monday evening.

The police appeal described Reah as 13 years of age, but the force has now stated that she is in fact 12-years-old.

This afternoon, it has been confirmed that the schoolgirl had been found "safe and well" and has since returned to her family.

A police spokesman said: "Good news! The 12-year-old girl missing from home in Blackpool has been found safe and well today (January 8).

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."