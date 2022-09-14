Missing Blackpool schoolboy found safe after going missing at the weekend

Alfie Jefferies, 13, had been missing since Saturday (September 10) and police were becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts.

A public appeal was issued on Tuesday to try and find him, with police asking anyone who might spot him to contact 999.

But police have now confirmed that Alfie was found safe this afternoon (Wednesday, September 14).

