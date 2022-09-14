News you can trust since 1873
Missing Blackpool schoolboy found safe after going missing at the weekend

A schoolboy who went missing from home in Blackpool has been found safe.

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:52 pm

Alfie Jefferies, 13, had been missing since Saturday (September 10) and police were becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts.

A public appeal was issued on Tuesday to try and find him, with police asking anyone who might spot him to contact 999.

But police have now confirmed that Alfie was found safe this afternoon (Wednesday, September 14).

A police spokesman said: “Yesterday, we asked for your help finding 13-year-old Alfie who was missing from Blackpool.

“Just to update you, Alfie was found safe this afternoon.

“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”