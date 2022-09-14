Missing Blackpool schoolboy found safe after going missing at the weekend
A schoolboy who went missing from home in Blackpool has been found safe.
Alfie Jefferies, 13, had been missing since Saturday (September 10) and police were becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts.
A public appeal was issued on Tuesday to try and find him, with police asking anyone who might spot him to contact 999.
But police have now confirmed that Alfie was found safe this afternoon (Wednesday, September 14).
Most Popular
-
1
What will be open and closed in Blackpool on the bank holiday for Queen's funeral - including, Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Illuminations, Pleasure Beach, piers and other attractions
-
2
Woman injured after spooked horse bolts down busy main road on Blackpool seafront
-
3
12-year-old schoolgirl struck by bus in Hambleton
A police spokesman said: “Yesterday, we asked for your help finding 13-year-old Alfie who was missing from Blackpool.
“Just to update you, Alfie was found safe this afternoon.
“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”