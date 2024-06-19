Missing Blackpool man believed to have injuries which require ‘immediate medical attention’
Stefan Taylor was last seen in Clinton Avenue at around 2.35am on Wednesday.
Officers believe the 35-year-old has injuries which require “immediate medical attention”.
Stefan is described as 5ft 8in tall and has blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, a dark gillett and grey jogging bottoms.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Stefan please do not approach him.
“Call 999 as soon as possible.”
If you have any information on his whereabouts call 101, quoting log number 0091 of June 19.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.