Mindless vandalism at historic shelter on Blackpool Promenade

An investigation has been launched after one of Blackpool's historic Victorian shelters was vandalised.

It is believed the attack happened over the Easter holiday weekend.

The damage to the shelter

Damage has been caused to the roof of the structure on Queens Promenade at Bispham.

Joan Humble, chairman of Blackpool Civic Trust whose members have renovated some of the Victorian shelters, said she was dismayed by the incident.

She said: "The shelters are an important part of our history and it's really sad one has been vandalised.

"Whoever did this has no pride in our history and our town.

"The Civic Trust is looking to do some more work on one of the shelters this summer. We need to protect these shelters as part of our heritage."

Coun Don Clapham, who represents Bispham, said: "It is sickening to see such destructive vandalism on one of our heritage shelters.

"No doubt the mindless people who have done this will go elsewhere creating further damage unless brought to justice."

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council, which owns the shelter, said staff were investigating what damage had been done and how it could be repaired.

Coun Clapham is standing for the Conservatives in Bispham ward at the May 2 local elections. Other candidates are: Steven Bate (Independent), Robert Dewick (Labour), Ian Treasure (Labour) and Paul Wilshaw (Conservatives).