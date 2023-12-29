The 60-year-old escaped from The Harbour mental health facility by scaling one of its garden walls.

David Butterworth remains missing after escaping from The Harbour mental health hospital in Blackpool nine days ago.

A patient on The Harbour's acute mental health ward, David has been missing since he climbed over a garden wall at the facility in Preston New Road on Wednesday, December 20.

He was later reported as missing and was last seen in the Preston New Road area, close to The Harbour, at 5.52pm that day. He has not been seen or heard from since.

David is described as 6ft 2ins, slim with grey hair. He was last seen wearing grey joggers, black socks, black sliders with white stripes and a long sleeve white t-shirt with motif on the front, possibly Lacoste.

The Harbour says it is "very concerned" for David's welfare and staff are working alongside Lancashire Police to help to find him.

A spokesperson for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of Mr Butterworth and encourage anyone who sees him to let Lancashire Police know.

"We are working closely with Lancashire Police and we have policies and procedures in place for missing patients and we are currently following these.”

For immediate sightings of Mr Butterworth please call 999. For other sightings please contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting 1284, December 20.

A police spokesperson added: "He has links to Blackpool - on the Promenade in the green shelters, soup kitchens and local food banks - as well as Fleetwood, Stannah, Thornton and Bispham. "We have carried out numerous enquires to find David and we are now asking for your help.