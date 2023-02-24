News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Men armed with weapons storm home before stealing mobile phone during robbery in Blackpool

Two men armed with weapons stormed a home before stealing a mobile phone during a robbery in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
9 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:46pm

Police were called to a report of a robbery at an address in Raymond Avenue at around 8.50pm on Thursday (February 23).

Two men carrying weapons entered the address before stealing a mobile phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Four people found guilty of murdering Blackpool dad Mark Gibson in brutal stabbi...
Two men armed with weapons stormed a home in Raymond Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

Anyone with information or CCTV footage can contact 101, quoting log number 1362 of February 23, 2023.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.