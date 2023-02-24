Men armed with weapons storm home before stealing mobile phone during robbery in Blackpool
Two men armed with weapons stormed a home before stealing a mobile phone during a robbery in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
9 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:46pm
Police were called to a report of a robbery at an address in Raymond Avenue at around 8.50pm on Thursday (February 23).
Two men carrying weapons entered the address before stealing a mobile phone.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage can contact 101, quoting log number 1362 of February 23, 2023.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.