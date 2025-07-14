A Blackpool PC has been crowned Lancashire’s best response officer after he helped find a young grooming victim and took on an armed domestic abuse suspect.

Police Constable Pat Brodrick, based in Blackpool, has been rewarded for his victim focus and impressive arrest record by being crowned Lancashire Police’s 2025 Response Officer of the Year.

Hailed a model officer and one of Lancashire Police’s most proactive and reliable Response PCs, the 26-year-old was presented with the award by Assistant Chief Constable Stasia Osiowy at Hutton HQ on Monday.

PC Brodrick was given the award after he demonstrated vigilance in the recovery of a young grooming victim and his bravery when he apprehended a domestic abuse suspect armed with weapons.

PC Brodrick said: “It is a huge honour to have won Lancs’ 2025 Response Officer of the Year award.

“I am proud of how I have done in my role this year, and I knew that I had been nominated for the award – but I never even imagined that I would win it.

“There are so many fantastic Response officers across the force giving their all to keep the people of Lancashire safe, so to have been chosen as the force’s top Response officer for 2025 came as a real shock.

“It was the ultimate pleasant surprise, and winning the award is undoubtedly the proudest moment of my career to date.”

PC Brodrick initially joined the force as a Special in 2018. After two years in the Special Constabulary, he became a PC via the apprenticeship route. He started in Morecambe as a probationary officer before joining Blackpool Response in October 2020.

PC Brodrick says that his colleagues at Blackpool deserve as much credit for his award win as he does.

Assistant Chief Constable Stasia Osiowy, who oversees Response policing in Lancashire, said: “Congratulations to PC Pat Brodrick on winning our Response Officer of the Year title for 2025.

“We have outstanding response officers across the force, and the standard of the nominees were again very high this year, but PC Brodrick is undoubtedly a worthy winner.

“He has shown himself to be one of Lancashire’s most proactive and reliable officers and has achieved exceptional positive outcomes for his victims.

“His vigilance is demonstrated in the recovery of a young grooming victim, and his bravery is demonstrated in the apprehension of a domestic abuse suspect armed with weapons.”