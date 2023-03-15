News you can trust since 1873
Masked thugs armed with machete and hammer storm home before demanding money during aggravated burglary in Blackpool

Machete-wielding thugs stormed a home in Blackpool before threatening the occupants during an aggravated burglary in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:38 GMT

Two masked men armed with a machete and hammer entered an address in Raymond Avenue at around 8.45pm on Thursday, February 23.

The pair demanded money from a woman and a man before searching the property and leaving.

They then got into a white Ford Transit van parked in Milford Avenue. The vehicle was driven down Dudley Avenue in the direction of Devonshire Road.

Two masked men armed with a machete and hammer entered an address in Raymond Avenue before threatening two people (Credit: Google)
No one was injured during the incident, but police confirmed the victims had been left “very shaken and upset” by the terrifying ordeal.

DC Stu Kane, of Blackpool CID, said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone with information about what happened.”

“We know someone will be able to help us.

“Crucially, if you saw what happened or have CCTV from Milford Avenue and Dudley Avenue from that evening, please contact us.

“We would also ask people out driving at that time, in the area, to check dashcam footage, which may show the Ford Transit van described.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting 1362 of February 23.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.