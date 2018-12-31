Marton man accused of having more than 1,000 indecent pictures of children

A man accused of making more than 1,000 indecent pictures of children some at the most depraved level of indecency has made his first appearance at court.

Darren Gorman, 49, of Ord Avenue, Marton, Blackpool, faces three charges of making indecent pictures of children, 236 at the most depraved level, 166 at a level below that and 824 at the lowest level.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He is also accused of distributing indecent pictures of children and an offence of possessing extreme pornography which depicted an act which resulted or was likely to result in serious injury to a person’.

Gorman is further alleged to have intentionally encouraged a man by way of internet messages to commit a sex attack on a girl under the age of the 13. The offences are alleged to have taken place at Blackpool between January 2016 and September last year.

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, said his client would not indicated pleas to the offences at that stage.

Gorman was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 30 by Blackpool magistrates . He must not have any contact with children under 18 unless he has the prior approval of social services or the contact is inadvertent and not contact the man he is alleged to have encourage to commit a sex attack on a girl, as conditions of his bail.