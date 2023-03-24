Martin Sweeney gave the victim – who was 17 at the time – the drugs at the former Main Entrance nightclub.

They left the nightclub when it closed and Sweeney attempted to rent a room at a hotel so they could carry on drinking with other members of the group they were with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When that failed, Sweeney drove the victim back to the the Main Entrance nightclub.

Martin Sweeney gave a teenage girl drugs before raping her in a Blackpool nightclub (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He also gave her a tablet containing an unknown substance during the journey.

When they went into the into the nightclub’s kitchen, Sweeney raped her as she pleaded with him to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next thing she remembered was waking up in Sweeney’s bed at his house in the Thornton area. She had no idea how she got there.

The offence happened in the late 1990s, but has had a significant impact on the victim, who suffered with flashbacks.

She told her husband what had happened in 2004 and he tracked down Sweeney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A confrontation broke out between the pair over the phone in early 2020 and following that the victim disclosed what had happened to the police.

Sweeney, of no fixed address, was interviewed and subsequently charged with rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48-year-old was found guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

He was jailed for seven years on Friday (March 24) and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will have to serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Dave Hindle, of Lancashire Police, said: “Sweeney is a manipulative individual who plied his victim with drugs before raping her.

“Even though he knew full well what he had done, he caused further distress to the victim by making her relive her ordeal by running a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to praise the victim for the bravery and strength she has shown throughout the judicial process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This offence has clearly had a long-lasting impact on her and I hope knowing the man responsible is now in prison will bring her some form of closure.