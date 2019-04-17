Manhunt for serial robber in Blackpool continues

Police are still hunting a man who used a hammer and knife to carry out four robberies in the space of just two weeks.

Officers said they are “determined” to bring the raider to justice after he subjected his victims to terrifying threats.

The man is being hunted by cops

The robber targeted a man with a knife on Mansfield Road on April 1 as well as striking at the Subway on Westcliffe Drive twice and a Bargain Booze on Talbot Road between Friday and Sunday.

Det Insp Eric Halford said:“The incidents have been confined to a small geographic area and have been very similar in nature, with similar descriptions given for the offender. At this stage, we believe they are linked.”

Report information to police by calling 101, quoting log number 1390 of April 14.