Manhunt after man murdered in Fleetwood

A manhunt has been launched after a man was murdered in Fleetwood.

Detectives want to speak to 33-year-old Stephen Derbyshire in connection with the death - and are warning members of the public not to approach him.

The victim has been named as Michael Hart, 31, from Fleetwood. His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Lancashire Police were called at shortly after 1am this morning to reports of a collision between two cars on Hatfield Avenue in the town.

A foot chase then ensued between two men on to Broomfield Road where the victim was stabbed. He sadly died later in hospital from his injuries. A knife has been recovered from the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends. We need to speak to Stephen Derbyshire as a matter of urgency and we are following a number of lines of enquiries to try and trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to get in touch. If anyone does see him I would ask them to contact police and not to approach him.

“I would also appeal to Stephen himself to hand himself in if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should call police on 999 quoting log number 0110 of today (December 9th)