Manchester teen admits stabbing man in the back in Blackpool

A teenager had pleaded guilty to a string of charges after knifing a man in the back in Blackpool.

By Wes Holmes
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:00 pm
Jacob Humphreys, 18, of Queensway, Worsely, Manchester admitted to charges of section 18 and section 20 assault, along with possession of a blade, at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

READ: Manchester teen charged with assault after man stabbed multiple times in BlackpoolHumphreys seriously wounded his victim, a man in his 30s, after stabbing him multiple times in the back outside a home in Carleton Avenue, Blackpool, at around 7pm on October 24.

The man was taken to hospital, and Humphreys was arrested.

Humphreys pleaded guilty in court yesterday

He will be sentenced at a hearing at Preston Crown on February 14 next year.

