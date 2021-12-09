Manchester teen admits stabbing man in the back in Blackpool
A teenager had pleaded guilty to a string of charges after knifing a man in the back in Blackpool.
Jacob Humphreys, 18, of Queensway, Worsely, Manchester admitted to charges of section 18 and section 20 assault, along with possession of a blade, at Preston Crown Court yesterday.
READ: Manchester teen charged with assault after man stabbed multiple times in BlackpoolHumphreys seriously wounded his victim, a man in his 30s, after stabbing him multiple times in the back outside a home in Carleton Avenue, Blackpool, at around 7pm on October 24.
The man was taken to hospital, and Humphreys was arrested.
He will be sentenced at a hearing at Preston Crown on February 14 next year.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.