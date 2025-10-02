Manchester synagogue attack: Latest updates and reaction as suspect shot in Crumpsall
Four people have been injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue.
Greater Manchester Police said they were called to an incident in Middleton Road, Crumpsall, on Thursday, where a man, who is believed to be the offender, was shot by firearms officers. Police said they had “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.
The Prime Minister is set to fly home early from a meeting of European leaders in Denmark in order to chair a Cobra meeting following the incident. Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”
In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”
The force said it declared a major incident at 9.37am. The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.
“Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public. (There are) currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”
Manchester synagogue attack: Latest updates and reaction as suspect shot
Lancashire leaders express shock and solidarity after deadly synagogue attack
Lancashire’s political leaders have spoken of their “shock and sadness” following a suspected terror attack outside a Manchester synagogue which left two people dead.
The leaders of Lancashire County Council issued a joint statement offering their condolences and pledging continued support for the region’s Jewish community.
Cllr Stephen Atkinson, leader of the council, and Cllr Azhar Ali OBE, leader of the opposition, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the distressing events that unfolded this morning at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester. “
Live from the scene as 2 people confirmed dead
Two confirmed dead after synagogue terror attack
Police have confirmed two people have died after a terror attack outside a Manchester synagogue this morning.
'An outrageous attack' - Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told BBC Radio Bristol: “It does look like an outrageous attack on the Jewish community on their holiest day, Yom Kippur. I think it is a vile and disgusting attack.
“I know that many Jewish people in our country feel that they’re no longer safe and my heart goes out to the people who have been hurt by this, and everyone who’s been affected. I want to say to Jewish people all around our country that you belong here.
“Britain is a country which will look after you. We need to make sure that the rise in antisemitism that we’re seeing in our country is quelled completely.”
'My thoughts are with the victims' says Lib Dem leader Ed Davey
Posting on Bluesky, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Horrified and appalled by the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
“My thoughts are with the victims, our brave emergency services and the entire Jewish community.”
'It’s a dreadful attack': Local MP issues statement on 'stabbing' at Heaton Park synagogue
Graham Stringer, Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, has called for ‘Mancunians to come together’ in the wake of the incident
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood 'horrified'
In a statement posted on X, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “I am horrified by the news of an attack at a synagogue in Manchester today, on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
“My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services. I am being kept updated by Greater Manchester Police. I urge people to follow the advice of the emergency services.”
Man shot and several injured at Manchester synagogue
'I’m appalled' says Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
In a statement on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.
“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”
Leaders from across the political spectrum have been united in their condemnation of the horrific scenes unfolding in Manchester
'Major incident' declared after reports of multiple stabbings at Manchester synagogue
Reporter Jessica Lees live at the scene
4 injured in synagogue car & stabbing attack as suspect shot by police
