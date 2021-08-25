Manchester mum in coma for two weeks after Blackpool Promenade horror fall

Mum-of-one Amy Rowarth, 25, from Tameside, is now awake after the horror fall earlier this month – but remains in Royal Preston Hospital where she is being treated for serious head wounds.

Her pal Jodie Grayson, 31, said “nobody knows” what happened – although police quizzed a Cheshire man, 35, on suspicion of assault.

The Hyde man, who is known to Amy, has been released under investigation as detectives appeal to The Gazette’s readers for clues that could solve the mystery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester woman Amy Rowarth reportedly "fell 40 feet" near the Beach House in the early hours of Sunday, August 8 - and was in a coma for two weeks with serious head injuries. Pic: Daniel Martino for JPI Media

Jodie said: “Amy rang me at 8.07pm and said she was in a bar in Blackpool having a drink. She said she was staying over.

“The next thing I knew, I’d woken up to missed calls from her during the early hours and the next morning I was told she was in hospital in a coma.

“I was told she’d fallen from a 40-foot drop but I don’t understand what’s happened.

“I don’t know what to think. I’m trying to find out what’s happened.”

Amy is believed to have fallen on Lower Promenade, and Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses. Pic: Daniel Martino for JPI Media

Amy suffered horrific injuries in the plunge, including a broken leg, bleeding and swelling on the brain, and fractures to her face.

After the fall, which saw paramedics called to the seafront near to the Beach House Bistro at around 1.55am on Sunday, August 8, Amy was in a coma for two weeks. She woke up a “couple of days ago” with no memory of what happened, Jodie said.

“An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is ongoing and, following enquiries, a man was later arrested,” Lancashire Police said.

“We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to please contact 101 with the log reference 0162 of August 8.”

A 35-year-old man from Hyde was arrested on suspicion of assault, but was later released under investigation. Pic: Daniel Martino for JPI Media