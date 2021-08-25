Manchester mum in coma for two weeks after Blackpool Promenade horror fall
A reveller on a night out in Blackpool was left in a coma after mysteriously plummeting 40 feet off the Promenade moments after trying to call her friend.
Mum-of-one Amy Rowarth, 25, from Tameside, is now awake after the horror fall earlier this month – but remains in Royal Preston Hospital where she is being treated for serious head wounds.
Her pal Jodie Grayson, 31, said “nobody knows” what happened – although police quizzed a Cheshire man, 35, on suspicion of assault.
The Hyde man, who is known to Amy, has been released under investigation as detectives appeal to The Gazette’s readers for clues that could solve the mystery.
Jodie said: “Amy rang me at 8.07pm and said she was in a bar in Blackpool having a drink. She said she was staying over.
“The next thing I knew, I’d woken up to missed calls from her during the early hours and the next morning I was told she was in hospital in a coma.
“I was told she’d fallen from a 40-foot drop but I don’t understand what’s happened.
“I don’t know what to think. I’m trying to find out what’s happened.”
Amy suffered horrific injuries in the plunge, including a broken leg, bleeding and swelling on the brain, and fractures to her face.
After the fall, which saw paramedics called to the seafront near to the Beach House Bistro at around 1.55am on Sunday, August 8, Amy was in a coma for two weeks. She woke up a “couple of days ago” with no memory of what happened, Jodie said.
“An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is ongoing and, following enquiries, a man was later arrested,” Lancashire Police said.
“We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to please contact 101 with the log reference 0162 of August 8.”
A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said Amy, who has a four-year-old son at home, was taken to hospital with “severe injuries.”