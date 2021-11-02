Man with links to Blackpool wanted after pensioner assaulted and robbed in Leeds

A 78-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in his home in Seacroft on May 26.

Officers want to locate Daniel Nicklin, also known as Danny Lee Cawley, in connection with the incident.

The 31-year-old has links to Blackpool, Leeds and Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 101 or visiting https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat, quoting crime reference 13210261729.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anthony Cawley, 47, of Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, has been charged with robbery in relation to the incident.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on August 9 and was remanded in custody pending a further hearing.

Have you seen Daniel Nicklin? Police want to speak to him following a violent robbery in Leeds (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)