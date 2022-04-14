Man who ‘used car as weapon’ arrested after crashing into wall during Bispham police chase

A man who used his car as a weapon during a serious assault was arrested after a police chase in Bispham.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:00 pm

Officers responded to a serious assault in which a car was used as a weapon in the early hours of Thursday morning (April 14)

A police chase ensued after the vehicle was spotted driving at high speeds with no lights on a short time later in the Bispham area.

During the pursuit, the car failed to negotiate a left hand turn in Ashfield Road, causing it to crash into a garden wall.

A man was arrested following a police chase in Bispham. (Credit: Amanda Sanderson)

The suspect ran away from the scene, but Shadow the police dog was already in the area and ready to begin a search.

Shadow’s chauffeur spotted the suspect but he ran from the area after being challenged.

He was followed by PD Shadow who swiftly detained him.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of GBH, affray, dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to provide a sample.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about the assault.

