Man who ‘used car as weapon’ arrested after crashing into wall during Bispham police chase
A man who used his car as a weapon during a serious assault was arrested after a police chase in Bispham.
Officers responded to a serious assault in which a car was used as a weapon in the early hours of Thursday morning (April 14)
A police chase ensued after the vehicle was spotted driving at high speeds with no lights on a short time later in the Bispham area.
During the pursuit, the car failed to negotiate a left hand turn in Ashfield Road, causing it to crash into a garden wall.
The suspect ran away from the scene, but Shadow the police dog was already in the area and ready to begin a search.
Shadow’s chauffeur spotted the suspect but he ran from the area after being challenged.
He was followed by PD Shadow who swiftly detained him.
A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of GBH, affray, dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to provide a sample.