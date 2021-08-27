Man who 'refused breathalyser test' after driving on beach near Blackpool's North Pier arrested
A man who was caught driving on the beach near North Pier has been arrested "on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test".
A black Volkswagen Golf was spotted driving on the beach near North Pier at around 6.45am today (August 27).
Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test.
"He is currently in custody," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Pictures taken by residents show the car's front tyres had sunk into the sand, causing it to become stuck.
A recovery crew was called to the scene and the vehicle has since been recovered with the help of a tractor.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.