Man who 'refused breathalyser test' after driving on beach near Blackpool's North Pier arrested

A man who was caught driving on the beach near North Pier has been arrested "on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test".

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:26 am

A black Volkswagen Golf was spotted driving on the beach near North Pier at around 6.45am today (August 27).

Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test.

"He is currently in custody," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A black Volkswagen Golf became stuck after it was spotted driving on the beach near North Pier. (Credit: Paul Starr)

Pictures taken by residents show the car's front tyres had sunk into the sand, causing it to become stuck.

A recovery crew was called to the scene and the vehicle has since been recovered with the help of a tractor.

Pictures taken by residents show the car's front tyres had sunk into the sand. (Photo by Paul Starr)
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test. (Credit: Matt Leslie Consadine)