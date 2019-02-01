Man who made Blackpool police suspicious by touching his groin turned out to have cannabis in his pants

A man who made police suspicious when he kept putting his hands near his groin turned out to have a tub of cannabis in his boxer shorts.
Joseph Bradley, 29, of Willowbank Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a class B drug.
He was fined £85 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.
Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said on November 15 police spoke to Bradley after seeing him driving a Nissan Juke on Highfield Road.
Bradley was in the back of the police car and an officer could smell cannabis on him.
He was searched and a tub containing cannabis was found in his boxers.
Allan Cobain, defending, said his client was a cannabis user and the small amount of the drug police found on him was for his own use.