Man who made Blackpool police suspicious by touching his groin turned out to have cannabis in his pants

Joseph Bradley had cannabis hidden in his boxer shorts
A man  who made police suspicious when he kept putting his hands near his groin turned out to have a tub of cannabis in his boxer shorts.

Joseph Bradley, 29, of Willowbank Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a class B drug.

He was fined £85 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said on November 15 police spoke to Bradley after seeing him driving a Nissan Juke on Highfield Road.

Bradley was in the back of the police car and an officer could smell cannabis on him.

He was searched and a tub containing cannabis was found in his boxers.

Allan Cobain, defending, said his client was a cannabis user and the small amount of the drug police found on him was for his own use.