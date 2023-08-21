News you can trust since 1873
Man who breached anti-social behaviour injunction more than 14 times in Fleetwood jailed

A man who breached an anti-social behaviour injunction more than 14 times in Fleetwood has been jailed.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:25 BST

Ashley Tombs, 34, was given a civil injunction on May 17, 2022 to prevent anti-social behaviour.

It was granted by a judge following numerous complaints from the public regarding repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour.

This included making numerous female victims feel harassed, alarmed, and distressed.

A man who breached an anti-social behaviour injunction in Fleetwood has been jailedA man who breached an anti-social behaviour injunction in Fleetwood has been jailed
The injunction banned Tombs from:

- causing harassment, alarm or distress

- using abusive or foul language towards any person

- threatening to use violence or using violence against any person.

On August 16, 2023, Tombs was arrested in Fleetwood for breaching the injunction on 14 counts between June 1 2023 to August 2023.

During a hearing at Blackpool County Court, it was found there had been further breaches of the injunction by Tombs between April 2023 and May 2023.

On August 17, Ashley Tombs, 34, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to seven months in prison for breaching the injunction.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Lancashire Constabulary and the Police and Crime Commissioner are working with partner agencies as part of Operation Centurion, to continue tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB) and are committed to making our communities a safer and nicer place to live."

You can find out more at Lancashire Tackling Anti Social Behaviour (lancashire-pcc.gov.uk).