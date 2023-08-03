Man who allegedly threatened hotel staff member with imitation gun appears at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court
A man accused of threatening a member of staff with an imitation gun at a hotel in Blackpool has appeared in court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:57 BST
Anthony Fowler reportedly brandished the imitation firearm at a hotel in Hornby Road on Tuesday, August 2.
The 28-year-old was later charged with possessing an imitation handgun.
Fowler, of Carshalton Road, pleaded not guilty after appearing before Blackpool Magistrates on Wednesday (August 3).
He was bailed to appeal at Preston Crown Court on August 31 on the condition he does not contact witnesses or enter Hornby Road.