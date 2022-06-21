Levi Chambers, of Branstree Road, Mereside, is alleged to have carried out the attack on Sunday, June 19.

Blackpool Magistrates remanded Chambers in custody and sent his case to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on July 20.

A 71-year-old woman accused of causing £1,503 criminal damage to an Audi car has had her case discontinued by Blackpool magistrates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Margaret Wright, of Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, is to receive a caution and has agreed to pay the car owners £200 insurance excess.

Town centre CCTV picked up a young man with a home made knuckle duster.

Sylvester Kurek, 19, of Quebec Avenue, Bispham, had fashioned the weapon out of a length of copper wiring Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Kurek was found guilty at a previous trial of having an offensive weapon in public on Que Street on August 14 last year.

He was sentenced following the preparation of probation reports.

His lawyer Robert Castle told the hearing: "No one was actually threatened. It was a stupid and naïve thing to have done."

Kurek had a previous conviction and the hotel worker was in breach of a conditional discharge.

Magistrates said that Kurek faced a six month jail term and said they wanted to hear from his probation officer before deciding whether or not it was unjust not to impose jail.

Sentence was adjourned until July 12. He was bailed.

A 30-year-old building worker has appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on a harassment charge.

Peter Casey, of Kelvin Road, Norbreck, is alleged to have made more than 100 phone calls and numerous texts to his former partner over June 8 to 10.

Casey also faces an allegation of theft of clothing and a bag from the same woman and an offence of criminal damage to a window.

He is further charged with assaulting her.

Casey was bailed on condition he keeps a 6pm to 6am curfew and does not enter Layton Road, Layton.

His trial will take place on August 1 at Preston Magistrates Court.

A Blackpool man was able to hold down a full time job but failed to accomplish an unpaid work order imposed at court.

David Hill, 60, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, admitted breaching a community punishment by doing just 10 hours unpaid work out of the 100 hours imposed for an offence of racially aggravated harassment.

He was given a further nine months to do the work and Blackpool Magistrates fined him £120.