Man was 20 times over the legal driving limit for Benzoylecgonine

Agency worker Anthony Hope, 41, of Barnfield, Kirkham admitted drug driving his Peugeot on Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool.

He was over the limit for cocaine itself and over twenty times over got the drugs derivative Benzoylecgonine.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and must pay £319 in fines and costs.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Hope was pulled up in the early hours.

His lawyer Howard Green said there was no evidence of poor driving.