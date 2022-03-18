Man was 20 times over the legal driving limit for Benzoylecgonine
A man was 20 times over the legal driving limit for a derivative of the drug cocaine, Magistrates heard.
By Court reporter
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:31 pm
Agency worker Anthony Hope, 41, of Barnfield, Kirkham admitted drug driving his Peugeot on Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool.
He was over the limit for cocaine itself and over twenty times over got the drugs derivative Benzoylecgonine.
He was banned from driving for 18 months and must pay £319 in fines and costs.
Blackpool Magistrates heard how Hope was pulled up in the early hours.