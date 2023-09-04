St Annes man wanted on recall to prison has distinctive tattoo on left arm
A man from St Annes is wanted by police on recall to prison.
Aaron Sankey is wanted on recall to prison and for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
The 38-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of medium build with blue eyes and dark brown hair.
He has a tattoo of a woman’s name on his left arm.
Sankey has links to Blackpool as well as St Annes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].