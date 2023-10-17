Man wanted on recall to prison believed to have travelled to Blackpool

A man who is wanted by police on recall to prison is believed to have travelled to Blackpool.

Liam Gordon – who also goes by Liam Forsyth, Edward Forsyth and Edward Gordon – is wanted on a recall to prison.

The 38-year-old is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short dark hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm.

Police believe Gordon may have travelled to Blackpool but he also has links to Bristol.

Liam Gordon is wanted on a recall to prison (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Are you able to help officers in Avon and Somerset find Liam Gordon?

“They believe he may have travelled to the Blackpool area.”

The public have been urged not to approach Liam if they see him, but to call 999 quoting log number 5223248270.