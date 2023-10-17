News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Man wanted on recall to prison believed to have travelled to Blackpool

A man who is wanted by police on recall to prison is believed to have travelled to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Liam Gordon – who also goes by Liam Forsyth, Edward Forsyth and Edward Gordon – is wanted on a recall to prison.

The 38-year-old is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short dark hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police believe Gordon may have travelled to Blackpool but he also has links to Bristol.

Most Popular
Liam Gordon is wanted on a recall to prison (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)Liam Gordon is wanted on a recall to prison (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)
Liam Gordon is wanted on a recall to prison (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Are you able to help officers in Avon and Somerset find Liam Gordon?

“They believe he may have travelled to the Blackpool area.”

The public have been urged not to approach Liam if they see him, but to call 999 quoting log number 5223248270.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101.