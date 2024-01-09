A man wanted on recall to prison is also sought in connection with assaults and criminal damage in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradley Thompson, who also goes by the name Heckingbottom, is wanted in Blackpool for two assaults and criminal damage.

The 20-year-old is also wanted on recall to prison.

Thompson is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with blonde hair.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Thompson is wanted in Blackpool for two assaults and criminal damage (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has links to Preston and Merseyside as well as Blackpool.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0762 of January 1, 2024.