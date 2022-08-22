Man wanted in relation to affray and possesion of an offensive weapon arrested in Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, the police asked for the public’s help in finding Reece Ball, 21, who they wanted to speak to in relation to allegations of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Today (August 22), Lancashire Police have said that Ball, of York Close in Clayton-Le-Moors, was arrested in Blackpool yesterday.

He has since been charged with affray, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

21-year-old Reece Ball will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court today after being arrested in Blackpool.

Ball was remanded into custody overnight and will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court today.