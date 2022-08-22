News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Man wanted in relation to affray and possesion of an offensive weapon arrested in Blackpool

Lancashire Police have confirmed that a wanted man, whose alleged offences include assaulting an emergency worker, was arrested in Blackpool yesterday (August 21).

By The Newsroom
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:53 pm

Earlier this month, the police asked for the public’s help in finding Reece Ball, 21, who they wanted to speak to in relation to allegations of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Today (August 22), Lancashire Police have said that Ball, of York Close in Clayton-Le-Moors, was arrested in Blackpool yesterday.

He has since been charged with affray, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

21-year-old Reece Ball will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court today after being arrested in Blackpool.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
'Drugs falling from his pockets like confetti': man arrested in Bispham area for...

Ball was remanded into custody overnight and will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court today.

Taking to Twitter, Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”