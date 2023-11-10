News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted in connection with theft at Marks & Spencer store in Blackpool town centre

A man is wanted in connection with a theft at the M&S store in Blackpool town centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Nov 2023, 13:01 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 13:01 GMT
The incident occurred at the Marks and Spencer store in Church Street on October 24.

Officers on Friday (November 10) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone who recognises the man should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number LC-20231027-0537.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.