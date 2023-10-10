Man wanted in connection with ‘serious assault’ at The King Edward VII pub in Blackpool
A man is wanted in connection with a “serious assault” at a pub in Blackpool.
The attack occurred at The King Edward VII pub in Central Drive at around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 10.
Officers on Tuesday (October 10) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this CCTV isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise the man, or have any information, contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0213 of August 21.”