Liam Cowley is wanted in connection with investigations into rape, stalking, assault, and criminal damage.

The 30-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with short ginger hair and a ginger beard.

Liam Cowley is wanted in connection with numerous offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has roses tattooed on his neck as well as ‘My Baby’ and swallows above his left eyebrow.

Cowley has links to Blackpool and Merseyside.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101.