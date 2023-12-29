A man is wanted in connection with a burglary on Bispham Road in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The burglary occurred at an address on Bispham Road at around 5am on Sunday, December 10.

Officers on Friday (December 29) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with a burglary on Bispham Road (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0290 of December 10.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.