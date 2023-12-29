News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted in connection with burglary on Bispham Road in Blackpool

A man is wanted in connection with a burglary on Bispham Road in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Dec 2023, 13:22 GMT
The burglary occurred at an address on Bispham Road at around 5am on Sunday, December 10.

Officers on Friday (December 29) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with a burglary on Bispham Road (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with a burglary on Bispham Road (Credit: Lancashire Police)
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0290 of December 10.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

